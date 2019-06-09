Search operations by aerial platforms to locate missing AN-32 severely affected by bad weather: IAF

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Due to poor weather conditions, search operations to locate the missing AN-32 aircraft by aerial platforms were severely hampered on Sunday.

"IAF committed to searching for the missing AN32: The search for the aircraft continues. Today the weather in the area was poor thus, hampering by aerial platforms. Helicopters and transport aircraft carried out very limited operations due to low clouds and rain," the IAF said in a tweet.

"Ground teams have continued the search in full force. The teams have made considerable headway into the search area, which has been progressively expanded based on inputs from multiple sources. Search on the ground will continue through the night," it added.

Airborne search operations to locate the missing plane could not be carried out due to bad weather conditions.

Helicopters, UAVs and C-130J aircraft took off for the mission but landed back due to rains and bad weather. However, the search operations by ground parties are on, a Defence spokesperson said.

The operations, which have been severely hampered by weather conditions, entered the seventh day on Sunday.

On Saturday, the IAF had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to any person or group providing "credible information" about the missing plane.

Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa had visited Jorhat Air Force station to review the ongoing operations. He met the families of the missing air-warriors and assured them that all possible steps will be taken to locate the missing plane and personnel.

The AN-32 aircraft with 13 personnel onboard went missing on Monday afternoon after getting airborne from Jorhat.

The aircraft was headed toward Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at 1300 hours.

A massive search operation was launched by the IAF to locate the missing aircraft. Su-30 MKI, C-130 J special operations aircraft, UAVs, several choppers, Indian Navy's P-8I plane, Global 5000 surveillance aircraft of ARC and satellites of ISRO and NTRO were deployed to find the plane. (ANI)

