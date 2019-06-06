Representative Image
Search underway for missing fisherman in Kochi

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:14 IST

Kochi (Kerala)[India], June 6 (ANI): A search operation is underway for a fisherman missing off Kochi, according to officials.
The 52-year-old fisherman has been identified as A. Raj, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district.
"The fisherman ventured into the sea in a Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) catamaran registered with the state of Tamil Nadu. The catamaran was found adrift with no sign of the fisherman onboard," Vineesh Krishnan, official spokesperson and Deputy Commandant of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), said.
He said, "On June 3, the Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai received information regarding a missing fisherman from the Fisheries Department of Tamil Nadu. On receiving the information, an interceptor boat of the Indian Coast Guard was immediately sailed out from Kochi to carry out search and rescue operations."
ICGS Rajdoot, a Fast Patrol vessel of the ICG which was on a routine surveillance mission, was also diverted to augment the mission. A helicopter, as well as a Dornier aircraft, was launched to carry out Sea-Air coordinated search operation, he added.
One fishing boat to find the missing fisherman was deployed by the Marine Enforcement Wing (MEW) and fisheries department of Tamil Nadu, the officials informed. (ANI)

