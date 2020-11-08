Seasonal crops getting damaged: Udhampur farmers

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): As rainfall continues to be scarce in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, farmers of Sunal panchayat in Udhampur district complain that seasonal crops are getting damaged.

Fruits and vegetables like limetta (sweet lemon), orange, lemon and many other seasonal fruits and vegetables have been damaged.

With agriculture being the main occupation in the panchayat area, farmers have urged the government to extend help to their cause.





"We brave several odds. Not only are we at the mercy of rainfall, a large majority of the farmers are also poor with small landholdings and minimal access to modern means of agriculture," said Kali Dass, a farmer.

Sarpanch Girdhari Lal Padha appealed to the government to address the plight of farmers and provide a source of water.

"The government should do something for poor farmers. Many have been forced to sow and harvest late because of unpredictable weather conditions. They should construct a well or give them a source of water so that they can irrigate their farmland," he added. (ANI)

