Seat belt made mandatory for driver, passengers in Mumbai from November 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Friday made seat belts mandatory for motor vehicle drivers and commuters from November 1.



The Press Note from the Joint Commissioner of Police Mumbai read, "As per the motor vehicles (Amendment), act, 2019, under 149 (b) (1) whoever drives a motor vehicle without a seat belt and carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable".

As per the press note, a time period till November 1, has been given to install a seat belt facility for all commuters.

"All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in the vehicle, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City, will be mandatory for all commuters and drivers to wear seat belts while travelling from November 1, 2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under section 149 (b) (1) of the motor vehicles (Amendment), act, 2019", read the press note. (ANI)

