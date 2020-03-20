SEBI has come up with list of regulations that will keep market stable: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come up with a list of regulations that will keep market stable.

"Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come up with a list of regulations that will keep the market stable. We're at a critical stage of collecting everybody's input and Ministry is working in detail about all the inputs which have come," Sitharaman told reporters here.

The COVID-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. But many countries have poured in massive amounts of stimulus into their economies while central banks have flooded markets with cheap dollars to ease funding strains. (ANI)

