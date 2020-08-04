Sec 144 imposed in Kalaburagi from Aug 4 to 6, in wake of Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Section 144 has been imposed in Kalaburagi city, Karnataka, which will stay in place till August 6, in the wake of 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram temple, Ayodhya scheduled for tomorrow, said the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.

"Section 144 imposed in Kalaburagi City in the wake of bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya. Order will be in force from August 4, 3 pm to August 6 till 6 am," Police Commissioner, Kalaburagi City said.

Similarly, in order to avoid any untoward incident on August 5, Section 144 will be imposed from August 4 from 8 pm to 6 am on August 6 in Mangaluru, the city police commissioner, Vikas Kumar said.

"Due to bhoomi pujan for Ram Mandir on August 5, section 144 to be imposed (4 August 8.00 pm to 6 August 6.00 am), in Mangaluru Police Commissionarate Limit," Commissioner office press release read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the foundation ceremony in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate. (ANI)

