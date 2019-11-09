Sec 144 imposition would not impact IFFI, says Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will not impact the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI here, Sawant said the prohibitory orders have been clamped to avoid any untoward incident after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute.

"Since IFFI is a government function, it would not be covered under prohibitory orders," he said.

He also said that Goa is a place where all religions are respected and that there was nothing to worry about.

On Thursday, the state government imposed prohibitory orders in Goa keeping in the wake of the apex court's decision in the sensitive case. The orders, which prohibits the gathering of five and more people, will remain in force for 30 days.

The IFFI would be held between November 20-28 in Panaji. (ANI)