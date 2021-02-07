SEC favouring TDP in panchayat polls, says Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh (AP) Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleged that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has become crazy about caste and is issuing orders on the behest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Responding to the orders issued by SEC to the Director General of Police (DGP) to restrain him, the minister said that he stuck to his comments. He reiterated that if officials cross their limits and implement the orders of the SEC, action will be taken against them.

Reddy while speaking to the media said that "I just saw the orders of the SEC on television. One friend in the government also told me the same. If the DGP is to implement the orders of SEC, he will do so. We are not opposing that. I say only one thing. One crazy fellow has joined another crazy fellow and is issuing such orders insulting a minister," said Reddy.



"The SEC has become more lunatic than Chandrababu Naidu. The public will teach a lesson to him. We will abide by any decision that our leader will take. The public is watching everything. This lunatic fellow is speaking more than us," he added.

"I reiterate my words. If any official crosses his limits and implements the orders of the SEC, we will take action against them," said Reddy.

Our Chief Minister (CM) has undertaken so many welfare activities. So we are confident of results in gram panchayat elections.

The SEC yesterday gave orders to remove CM photos. Such orders won't change the result. Neither Chandrababu nor SEC can alter the results we are expecting. The SEC did not remain as a constitutional body. He is acting like a caste leader. Chandrababu Naidu, Nimmagadda Ramesh, and their caste coterie are acting together and the public is watching all their games," he concluded. (ANI)

