SECL surpasses last year's coal dispatch digit, sets for record

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a flagship arm of state-run Coal India Limited (SECL), has surpassed the coal dispatch figure by transporting 138.99 million tonnes (MT) of dry fuel till Wednesday.

The largest coal producing company of the state miner had dispatched 138.77 MT in the last financial year 2020-21. The figure reported as on February 23, 2022 surpassed last year's cumulative dispatch despite 36 days are still remaining for the closure of current fiscal 2021-22, according to an official release.

Going by the stride, SECL is all set to record the highest ever coal dispatch in the current financial year. The Bilaspur-headquartered miner had provided 14 per cent more coal to the consumers compared to last year.



SECL spokesperson said that compared to the previous year, the company had supplied 25 per cent more coal to the power companies to facilitate sufficient stock. Even rake loading registered a 13.4 per cent surge compared to last year, read the release.

In another major leap forward, the company has liquidated 20 MT of its pithead stock.

The company's Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr Prem Sagar Mishra and the Board of Directors had congratulated the SECL Collective for the feat and thanked the labour and workers' unions besides railways and Chhattisgarh government, other stakeholders for their support. (ANI)

