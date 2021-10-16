Second accused arrested in Singhu border incident after he confesses to murder

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 16 (ANI): The second accused in the Singhu Border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest, was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday outside a Gurudwara in Rakh Devidass Pura, Amarkot village, Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Narayan Singh.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Rakesh Kaushal told ANI that the accused has confessed that he killed Lakhbir after he was told that he had insulted Guru Granth Sahib. He got angry and cut off his limbs and bled him to death, added Kaushal.



"Two Nihangs were involved, one was arrested by Haryana Police. Narayan Singh had escaped. We arrested him outside a Gurudwara in his village. When he realised he can't escape, he came out. Haryana Police informed. The team has left from Sonipat. We'll hand him over to them as per law. If they don't come, we'll investigate him here," said the SSP.

Earlier today, another accused in the Singhu border incident was sent to seven days of police custody by the court.

The accused has been identified by the police as Sarvajeet Singh who was earlier detained from Kundli in Sonipat on Friday evening. (ANI)

