Second Air India special flight to leave for Wuhan today

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The second Air India special flight will depart on Saturday afternoon from New Delhi to Wuhan for the evacuation of Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Chinese city, national carrier's spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said.

The aircraft will depart at around 12:50 pm. The team of doctors on the aircraft will be the same as on the first, while the crew has changed, Kumar told ANI, adding that the flight operations will be still led by Air India's Director of Operations Captain Amitabh Singh.

"This time, the aircraft and crew will be different but flight operation is still led by captain Amitabh Singh," Kumar said.

The development comes shortly after the first flight carrying 324 Indian on board landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at 9:26 am. Of the 324 passengers, three were minors and 211 were students.

Meanwhile, 95 of the 324 passengers have been taken from the Airport to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawla Camp in Delhi, for medical observation at the camp.

The Union Health Ministry had said on Friday that the government has made adequate quarantine camps at Manesar (managed by Armed Forces Medical Services) and at Chhawla (managed by ITBP).

The departure of the first flight was delayed from Wuhan airport as immigration and Chinese authorities did not allow six Indians on board after they reported high temperatures during screening. (ANI)

