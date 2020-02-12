Second batch of foreign envoys enjoy Shikara ride on Dal Lake, will meet civil societies, political leaders

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The second batch of foreign envoys, who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the Union Territory, took a tour of the famous Dal Lake upon reaching Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

As a part of the outreach efforts, the visit of the second group of foreign Heads of Mission is being organised to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on February 12-13.

The group is visiting Baramulla, Srinagar, and Jammu where they will meet the representatives of the civil society including youths from different ethnic, religious and socio-economic communities, local business and political leaders, civil administration and representatives of mainstream media, according to an official release.

They will also receive a briefing about the development programmes being implemented, get an assessment of the security situation, and witness for themselves the progressive normalisation of the situation.

This is the second batch of foreign diplomats that will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir in the last one month.

The group comprises 25 foreign Heads of Mission representing various geographical regions.

They represent Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Republic of Austria, Republic of Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Kingdom of Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, French Republic, Federal Republic of Germany, Republic of Guinea, Republic of Hungary, Italy, Republic of Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Mexico, Republic of Namibia, Kingdom of Netherlands, New Zealand, Republic of Poland, Republic of Rwanda, Slovak Republic, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Uganda, and Republic of Uzbekistan.

Security has been beefed up in the city and around the hotel where the delegation of foreign envoys is staying.

Last month, envoys of 15 countries including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh, and Peru visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 to see first-hand efforts being made by the government in the region.

ANI spoke to some of the envoys who visited Kashmir last month. The diplomats had expressed satisfaction, hoping for the return of the normalcy in the region soon. (ANI)

