Second coronavirus case in Andhra Pradesh confirmed

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported the second case of coronavirus, the state government confirmed on Thursday.

The patient had a travel history to London and had returned to India on March 15.

After showing symptoms of the coronavirus such as cold, cough and fever, the man was admitted to a hospital in Ongole where he was kept in isolation.

After conducting an examination, his samples were sent to Virology Lab at Tirupati, where it tested positive.

The Jaganmohan Reddy-led government also informed that the first positive case was found at Nellore and the patient, with a travel history to Italy is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in Nellore government hospital.

Meanwhile, three persons in the state suspected to be infected with the deadly virus have also been admitted to hospitals.

In Andhra Pradesh, so far, 105 samples have been tested and out of them 96 tested negative and two returned positive.

The reports of seven cases are expected by Friday evening. (ANI)