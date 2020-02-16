Second Coronavirus patient discharged from Kanjangad district hospital in Kerala's Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Out of the three confirmed cases of Coronavirus from Kerala, the second patient undergoing treatment at Kanjangad district hospital in Kasaragod has been discharged.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the patient showing repeatedly negative results of the coronavirus will be monitored at home.

Earlier, the student who was admitted in Alappuzha medical college was also discharged from hospital after test results came negative.

Only one patient who had tested positive is now in hospital at Thrissur Medical College. (ANI)

