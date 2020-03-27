Second COVID-19 case detected in Andamans, says Chief Secretary

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday reported its second positive case of COVID-19. The man who tested positive had travelled with the first positive coronavirus patient of the Union territory.

Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said both the patients have been kept in an isolation ward of a hospital and necessary health protocols are being followed.

"Second positive case of COVID-19 in Andamans He had travelled with the first positive case. Both in Hospital and protocols being followed," he tweeted.

On Thursday, the first coronavirus positive case was reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



Earlier, the Chief Secretary had urged people to not panic or believe rumours. He assured them door delivery of groceries and medicines amid total lockdown in the Union Territory.



"Orders issued for door delivery of all grocery items in the neighborhood from one grocery store in each ward. Select pharmacies will supply medicines also to people at their doorsteps," he tweeted.

In a bid to contain COVID-19 spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a nationwide 21-day-long lockdown which started from March 25. He urged people to stay home and maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

