Second COVID-19 positive case reported in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The second COVID-19 positive case has been reported from Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to Telangana Health Ministry, a person today has been tested COVID-19 positive, who is having a history of travelling from Italy to Hyderabad.

The COVID-19 positive case has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad. He is under quarantine and under the surveillance of the doctors.

Two more persons also were found suspected of having coronavirus infection. Their samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) laboratory in Pune and their results are awaited.

All the measures are being taken by the government to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread in Telangana.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and had expressed deep concern. (ANI)

