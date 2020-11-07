Second COVID-19 wave may come prior to Dec 15: Rajasthan Health Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has stated that experts believe, the second wave of COVID-19 may come prior to December 15 hence, people need to be cautious and follow all protocols.

"Experts believe that the second wave may come prior to December 15 this year, so people have to be very cautious, wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently to keep themselves safe," said Sharma.

He said that according to the experts, there will be an increase in the cases of seasonal diseases, swine flu, dengue, cold and cough, pollution, etc in winters, which is going to severe, and if the pollution levels rise, corona cases will certainly surge. "If people wear masks and maintain discipline for a month, then the coronavirus chain can be broken."



"According to the experts, masks are better than vaccines as the effect of the vaccine will not be more than 60 per cent, but by wearing masks regularly, the chances of infection can be brought down by 90 per cent," said Dr. Sharma.

He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the "Public Movement Against Corona" campaign on October 2 in the entire State, with the nodal officer as the district collector. NGOs, NCC, Scout and Guides, Teachers together with the Local Self Government are distributing masks and raising awareness about this deadly virus.

The campaign has been extended up to November 30 and people are being told about the importance of wearing masks. Apart from this, the "No Mask, No Entry" campaign is also becoming successful, as not only government offices, but private offices, shops, commercial establishments, and others are abiding by this, and people are not allowed to enter until they wear a mask.

"Rajasthan is ready if the second wave of corona comes. We have a lot of ICU beds, oxygen supported beds, and general beds in the State. At the time when cases were at a peak, the demand for oxygen cylinders was almost 13,000 per day but now has come down to 6,000-7,000 oxygen cylinders per day," Dr. Sharma added. (ANI)

