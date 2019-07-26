Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday.
Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday.

Second earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 successfully performed

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:13 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The second earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Friday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement.
"Second earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (July 26, 2019) at 0108 hrs (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds. The orbit achieved is 251 x 54829 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal.," ISRO said in its statement.
The third orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on July 29 between 1430 - 1530 hrs (IST), the space agency said.
The first earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday.
A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, carrying the Chandrayaan-2spacecraft, had lifted off at 2.43 pm on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
This came exactly a week after the mission was aborted following the detection of a technical glitch less than an hour before the launch.
Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The landing on the moon's south polar region is expected on September 6 this year.
The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon. (ANI)

