Second Five-Fifty Youth Forum begins in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Second Five-Fifty Youth Forum: Shaping Tibet's Future on Saturday began on Saturday.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) once again opened up its platform for young Tibetan activists from across the globe to voice their concerns, share their ideas and discuss on challenges and opportunities concerning Tibet's political future.

The three-day youth forum will conclude on August 19. Around 100 participants from 13 countries are participating this year.

The inaugural ceremony for the forum was held on Friday evening and it was presided by heads of the three pillars of democratic Tibetan administration in exile- Representatives of the three Autonomous bodies of CTA, Kalons (Ministers) of various CTA departments, members of standing committee of Tibetan Parliament in exile, secretaries, and other officials.

Last year, the forum witnessed the participation of over 185 participants from 21 countries.

Addressing the inaugural session, President Dr Lobsang Sangay explained about the inception of the Five-Fifty vision of the CTA which he said was formed after much discussion and debate within the members of Kashag following the Dalai Lama's devolvement of his political role in 2011.

"Kashag then came up with Five-Fifty Vision which was originally inspired from his holiness Dalai Lama's advice to 'hope for the best and prepare for the worst, which aims towards the restoration of freedom in Tibet and the return of his holiness to Tibet," Sangay said.

He further said that through Five Fifty Vision, CTA's goal is to realise this vision through the policy of dialogue, nonviolence supported by middle way approach when dealing with China.

The forum which will have participants indulge in the discussion and debate on 4 major themes including Tibet and PRC: Establishing Constructive Engagement and Negotiations, Inclusion of and Responsiveness to Tibetans inside Tibet and Diaspora, Young Voices in the Tibetan Freedom Movement: Communications, Advocacy, and International Relations and CTA's Leadership towards the Five Fifty Vision-Creating Visionary Leadership, and Resource Mobilization. (ANI)

