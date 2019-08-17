Visuals from Five-Fifty Youth Forum in Dharamshala
Visuals from Five-Fifty Youth Forum in Dharamshala

Second Five-Fifty Youth Forum begins in Dharamshala

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:08 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Second Five-Fifty Youth Forum: Shaping Tibet's Future on Saturday began on Saturday.
The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) once again opened up its platform for young Tibetan activists from across the globe to voice their concerns, share their ideas and discuss on challenges and opportunities concerning Tibet's political future.
The three-day youth forum will conclude on August 19. Around 100 participants from 13 countries are participating this year.
The inaugural ceremony for the forum was held on Friday evening and it was presided by heads of the three pillars of democratic Tibetan administration in exile- Representatives of the three Autonomous bodies of CTA, Kalons (Ministers) of various CTA departments, members of standing committee of Tibetan Parliament in exile, secretaries, and other officials.
Last year, the forum witnessed the participation of over 185 participants from 21 countries.
Addressing the inaugural session, President Dr Lobsang Sangay explained about the inception of the Five-Fifty vision of the CTA which he said was formed after much discussion and debate within the members of Kashag following the Dalai Lama's devolvement of his political role in 2011.
"Kashag then came up with Five-Fifty Vision which was originally inspired from his holiness Dalai Lama's advice to 'hope for the best and prepare for the worst, which aims towards the restoration of freedom in Tibet and the return of his holiness to Tibet," Sangay said.
He further said that through Five Fifty Vision, CTA's goal is to realise this vision through the policy of dialogue, nonviolence supported by middle way approach when dealing with China.
The forum which will have participants indulge in the discussion and debate on 4 major themes including Tibet and PRC: Establishing Constructive Engagement and Negotiations, Inclusion of and Responsiveness to Tibetans inside Tibet and Diaspora, Young Voices in the Tibetan Freedom Movement: Communications, Advocacy, and International Relations and CTA's Leadership towards the Five Fifty Vision-Creating Visionary Leadership, and Resource Mobilization. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:34 IST

Lucknow's iconic Hazratganj Chauraha becomes Atal Chowk

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Lucknow's famous 'Hazratganj Chauraha' has been renamed as 'Atal Chowk' in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:32 IST

West Bengal: Two pedestrians killed after cars collide at...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two pedestrians were killed in an accident after two cars collided at the Shakespeare Sarani Road and Loudon Street crossing here in the wee hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:31 IST

Politicians seek blessings of Lord Balaji in Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Several politicians took the blessings of Lord Balaji here in Tirumala on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:28 IST

India's tallest man seeks support from UP CM for medical treatment

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The tallest man of India, Dharmendra Pratap Singh visited the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday to seek financial assistance as he is facing a tough period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:26 IST

HP: Landslide cripples road connectivity in Sainj valley

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The incessant rainfall in the state has crippled the road connectivity to around a dozen of villages in the Sainj and Shenshar village valley of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:15 IST

Maha: BJP MLC with NGO to supply food items, clothes to flood-hit people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): With floods ravaging large parts of Maharashtra, BJP MLC Prasad Lad in collaboration with an NGO will supply food items and clothes to the flood-hit people across the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:15 IST

Maharashtra: President Kovind visits Bapu Kuti at Sevagram Ashram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday visited Bapu Kuti at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:10 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Puligadda bridge submerges after ten years owing...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Puligadda Bridge was submerged in floodwater after almost 10 years due to massive increase in the water level of Krishna River as rains continue to batter the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:08 IST

Delhi Police recovers 84 bottles of alcohol from illegal bar

New Delhi [India] Aug 17 (ANI): Delhi Police have recovered 84 bottles of different brands of Alcohol from a bar, which was being run without a valid license, today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:01 IST

Kerala: Engineers distribute 270 power banks to flood-hit areas

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In wake of the flood situation in Kerala, engineers of Kochi join hands to make portable power banks for flood-affected people on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:57 IST

Kerala nun approaches Rome against dismissal from congregation

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Lucy Kalappura, the nun who participated in the protest against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has filed an appeal before the Catholic Church in Rome against her dismissal from the congregation on disciplinary grounds.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:55 IST

India will give befitting reply if any action taken by...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that India is always alert to its security and if any act is committed by terrorists against the revocation of Article 370, then it will give a befitting reply.

Read More
iocl