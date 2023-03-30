Second G20 Sherpa meet under India's G20 Presidency to begin in Kerala

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The second G20 Sherpas meeting under India's G20 Presidency is set to take place in the picturesque village of Kerala's Kumarakom from March 30 to April 2.

The meeting will be chaired by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

The four-day gathering of over 120 delegates from G20 Members, 9 invitee countries, and various international and regional organizations will hold multilateral discussions on G20's economic and developmental priorities as well as on addressing contemporary global challenges.

The deliberations will focus both on policy approaches and concrete implementation.

The 2nd Sherpas Meeting will work on a range of cross-cutting issues of global concern, and will encompass the work being done under the 13WorkingGroups within the Sherpa track, a release said.

The deliberations of the Sherpa meetings will take forward the outcomes of various Sherpa Track and Finance Track Meetings and will form the basis of the Leaders' Declaration, slated to be adopted at the New Delhi Summit in September.

India has selected its G20 priorities keeping in view the diverse global challenges of the day, the concerns of developing countries as well as the need for greater momentum for collective action to take forward the shared international agenda, especially the development and environment agenda.

In this context, India's G20 theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - "One Earth. One Family. One Future" aptly encapsulates the shared vision of the G20 for galvanising wide support and arriving at decisive, ambitious, inclusive, and action-oriented outcomes.

Such outcomes require the G20 to come together and act as one family to instil hope.

The meeting will kick start on March 30 with two high-level side events on digital public infrastructure and green development.

Ongoing deliberations during India's G20 Presidency include Green Development, Climate Finance and Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE); Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth; Accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure; Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century; and Women-led development.

These priorities reflect the needs of the Global South, articulated by 125 participating countries, at the first-ever Voice of Global South summit, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2023.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will also lead discussions with the G20 Troika comprising India, Indonesia and Brazil.

"He will meet with G20 Sherpas and heads of Delegations of G20 members, invitees and international organizations including from the Emerging Market Economies (EMEs) to deliberate on issues pertinent to the Global South, as well as from the Advanced Economies (AEs) on shared priorities and mutually beneficial ways forward," an official statement said. (ANI)



