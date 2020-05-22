Visuals from the railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)
Second intrastate train leaves from Bengaluru for Mysuru

ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 14:04 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): The second intrastate train, Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Special Express, left from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station here for Mysuru on Friday, said South Western Railway.
The passengers including children and women were going through temperature check-up at the railway station before boarding the train.
The Railway authorities applauded the passengers while the train was departing from the station. (ANI)

