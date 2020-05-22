Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): The second intrastate train, Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Special Express, left from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station here for Mysuru on Friday, said South Western Railway.
The passengers including children and women were going through temperature check-up at the railway station before boarding the train.
The Railway authorities applauded the passengers while the train was departing from the station. (ANI)
Second intrastate train leaves from Bengaluru for Mysuru
ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 14:04 IST
