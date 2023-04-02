Second Meeting of G20 Employment Working Group to begin in Guwahati from tomorrow

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Second Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting under India's G20 Presidency is set to take place in Assam's capital Guwahati from April 3 to 5.

The three-day event will see a gathering of over 72 delegates from over 19 G20 member countries, 7 guest countries and 5 International Organisations.

The EWG has a mandate of addressing priority labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced, and job-rich growth for all. The Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), Government of India is the nodal ministry for the Employment Working Group under the Indian presidency of G20.

The G20 EWG's second meeting is a crucial step towards building consensus on the outcomes of the 3 key priority areas for EWG 2023 under the Indian Presidency.



The three areas include Addressing Global Skill Gaps, Gig and Platform Economy, and Social Protection, Sustainable Financing of Social Protection.

The first day of the meeting will comprise sessions focused on different priority areas such as the Education Working Group, Digital Economy Working Group, Finance Track, G20 Entrepreneurship Research Centre, and the L20 and B20 Chairs.

During the 2nd EWG, the discussion will take place on Ministerial Communique and the outcome documents to arrive at a consensus.

The communique is key to defining the future direction of the global economy through its eventual implementation in the G20 nations.

The three-day meeting of G20 EWG will also comprise events showcasing the cultural heritage of Assam. (ANI)

