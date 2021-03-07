Second part of Parliament's Budget Session to commence from Monday

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence from Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude April 8, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had informed.

The Lok Sabha clocked 99.5 per cent productivity during the first phase of the two-part Budget session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Birla informed that during the first part of the Budget Session 2021, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours.

"The Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address took place for 16 hours and 39 minutes and 130 Members participated in the Discussion. Whereas 10 hours was allocated for General Discussion on Union Budget 2021-2022, the House debated for 14 hours and 40 minutes. As many as 117 Members took part in the General Discussion on Union Budget 2021-2022. 173 Members participated in Zero Hour discussions. Several matters of urgent public importance were raised by the Members during Zero Hour. House lost an effective time of 43 minutes due to disruptions," he said.

A total of 49 women MPs participated in the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's Address and Budget, said the Lok Sabha Speaker, and appreciated their enthusiasm and participation in House proceedings.

A vaccination centre for MPs has also been set up inside the Parliament complex.

"For the welfare of Members of Parliament, a COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set up at the Parliament House Medical Centre from Tuesday, March 9," said a Lok Sabha bulletin said, adding that vaccination is voluntary.

In accordance with the prioritisation guidelines by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGAVAC), Members of Parliament above 60 years of age are eligible to get vaccinated in the current phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

Persons aged above 45 years, who have comorbidities, are also eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to parliamentary data, 36 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs and 62 per cent of Rajya Sabha MPs are above 60 years of age.

The vaccine will be administered on all working days by trained health care workers. Family members of the MPs too will get vaccines.



"Two vaccination centres have also been set up for the family members of MPs, one at CGHS Dispensary North Avenue and the other at CGHS Dispensary South Avenue. Members can undertake vaccination in their respective constituency also," the bulletin said. (ANI)