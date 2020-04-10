Second positive COVID-19 case reported in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 10 (ANI): One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday.

This is the second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus reported from the State.

The patient is a 32 years old man from Madhya Pradesh and is currently staying at Damcherra.

According to the authorities, he had travelled along with the COVID-19 positive patient in the train.

The State government has invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) to manage the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

