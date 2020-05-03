Second Shramik Special train departs from K'taka's Chikkabanavara to Danapur in Bihar with 1200 passengers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): The second Shramik Special Train departed from Chikkabanavara to Danapur in Bihar with 1200 passengers on Sunday.

According to the South Western Railway Public Relations Officier (PRO), the special train departed at 14:35 pm from Malur Station.

The PRO informed that care was taken to ensure social distancing. All passengers were medically examined by the State Government and were issued medical certificates. The thermal screening was again done by Railway Medical Team at Malur Station. No one was detected with high temperature.

"Our RPF team is escorting the train, they are collecting coach wise details and contact numbers of all the passengers. We are digitizing coach wise and train wise data for future need of contact tracing if needed," the PRO said.

"NGO M/s Azim Premji foundation provided lunch packets, biscuits, water bottles, fruits etc to the passengers at the Station. Enroute meal will be provided by the IRCTC," the official added. (ANI)

