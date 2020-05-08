Second special train from Mohali carrying labourers leaves for UP's Hardoi

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): The second Special Train with 1301 migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh chugged off the Mohali Railway Station for Hardoi on Friday.

Running right on schedule, the non-stop train left Mohali Railway Station at 10:00 am today.



Social distancing guidelines were adhered to while boarding of passengers into the train. Packed food was provided to all aboard. The district Red Cross Society catered biscuits and water to them.



Earlier in the day, the migrant workers scheduled to leave, were screened thoroughly at the designated collection centres before they boarded the train.



They were ferried via buses from the eight collection centres to the railway station. The buses were thoroughly sanitised before and after use.



The migrants doled out blessings to the government for facilitating their journey back home, free of cost.

Pertinently, SAS Nagar Administration also facilitated the travel back of 91 other persons via three buses to Uttarakhand. (ANI)

