Second term Board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be conducted in offline mode: CBSE

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The second term Board exams for Standard 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, said the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday.



Notably, last year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE had notified that in the session 2021-2022, Board Examinations would be conducted in two terms.



The Board after discussions with the stakeholders in view of the current situation of the pandemic decided to conduct the exams in the offline mode.

The Board informed that the theory examinations will commence from April 26, 2022.

The samples of the pattern of question papers in the upcoming exams have been hosted on the CBSE website.

The Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12 will be released soon and the same will be available on the Board's website. (ANI)

