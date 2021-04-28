Second wave of COVID-19 hits import-export business at Mahadipur border

By Tarak Sarkar

Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): The second wave of COVID-19 has badly affected the import-export business at Malda's Mahadipur International Check Post (ICP) and land port border in West Bengal.

India exports stone chips, maize, rice, onion, poultry feed, fruits and imports jute, battery cells and plastic items through Malda's Mahadipur land port.

According to the traders of the port, trade is in a deep crisis amid the pandemic. However, export and import businesses come under emergency service which is why they cannot stop their work.



"Due to the sudden lockdown imposed by Bangladesh government, our trucks are facing difficulties in unloading. The number of trucks have come down heavily during this crisis period and only local trucks are moving," a trader said while speaking to ANI.

Tarikul Islam, an exporter in the Mahadipur area, said: "The flow of the export has gone down. The second wave of coronavirus has affected us very much and it will impact us more in the future as well."

Bhupati Mandal, Secretary, Mahadipur Custom's Clearing Agent Welfare Association, said that earlier, they used to do business of around fifty crores on a daily basis. "But due to COVID-19, it has gone down heavily and in the next seven days, the import and export business will be severely hampered."

Meanwhile, BSF is following all coronavirus protocols like sanitising all incoming and outgoing trucks at the border point. The force has made it mandatory to wear a mask at the border surrounding area.

India reported over 3.6 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and close to 3,300 related deaths on Tuesday, as per the health ministry data updated on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

