Section 144 CrPC imposed after violence in West Bengal's Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Prohibitory orders were imposed in West Bengal's Howrah on Friday after fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in the district.

According to the Howrah DM Mukta Arya order issued on Friday, "In Howrah, Shibpur, Santragachi, Dasnagar, Salkia, Malipanchghora, and Jagacha areas prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed till April 1, 2023."

Internet services were also suspended in some areas of Howrah till 2.00 am Saturday in the wake of the violence.

Howrah DM has issued notice to telecom, internet, and cable service providers to restrict provocative messages and videos, in the wake of violence that happened in the area.

"The public emergency continues in view of the blockade of roads, rails and other transport in different parts of the district which requires immediate action and speedy for maintenance of public peace and tranquillity," the order reads further.



Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also earlier spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.

Shah also called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations.

Following the violence in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking an NIA probe into the matter and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas. (ANI)

