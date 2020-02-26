Section 144 imposed for one month in Seelampur : Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Following the spate of violence in the North-East Delhi that claimed the lives of 20 people, police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the Seelampur area for a month.

"For one month, section 144 is imposed in the Seelampur area. No one should be seen here. Right now we are explaining politely, afterward, we will deal strictly. Close the shops here," announced Police while patrolling the area for maintaining the law and order.

Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Police conducted a flag march at Bhagirathi Vihar in Gokulpuri.

The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

"Out of the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead," said Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

The national capital has been witnessing violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (ANI)

