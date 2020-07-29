Section 144 imposed in Ambala in view of Rafale fighter jets landing on Wednesday

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): In view of Rafale fighter jets landing in the city on Wednesday, Section 144 has been imposed in four villages close to Ambala airbase.

Munish Sehgal, DSP Traffic, Ambala, said the administration is on a high alert and the gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited.

He added that these steps have been taken as it is a matter of national security.

"In view of Rafale's landing tomorrow, the administration is on a high alert. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages closer to Ambala airbase," he said.

The administration has prohibited pictures of Air Force Station from places such as Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara.

Ram Kumar, DSP Ambala, said that the Ambala Cantt area has been made a 'no-drone area' as it is a sensitive zone. Action will be taken against those violating "no-photography orders".

"The Ambala Cantt area is a 'no-drone area' as it is a sensitive zone. Also, no photography is allowed in the area. If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them," Kumar said.

The police officers also made announcements and informed the local residents to not gather on roofs and engage in photography between 10 am and 05 pm on Wednesday.

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala on Wednesday to receive the batch of first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France.

"The Air Force Chief would be in Ambala tomorrow to receive the fighter planes which are being inducted as part of India's biggest defence deal worth Rs 60,000 crores," IAF sources said. (ANI)

