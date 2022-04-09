Section 144 imposed in Assam's Sivasagar as 'precautionary measure' to avert anti-social activities

Sivasagar (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): As part of a precautionary measure, the administration of bordering district Sivasagar of Assam has invoked section 144 of CrPC and imposed a night curfew along the state border with Nagaland to prevent any anti-social activities, said the statement by the district administration on Friday.

The restrictions will be in force for the next 60 days or until further notice.

The movement of any person or group and motor vehicle is prohibited within a radius of 5 km from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am on the border.



The administration has warned of action against the violation of the prohibitory orders under section 188 of the IPC.

According to a notification, gathering of five or more people in public places, meetings, processions, dharnas, rallies by a group of individuals or organisations, affixing of any kind of posters, banners on any wall, the boundary of government, semi-government or private resident etc and writing obscene or derogatory words and slogans is strictly prohibited during this period.

The district administration has also banned rear riding in two-wheelers citing the possibility of anti-social and extremist activities, firing, murder, kidnapping or extortion.

However, people above 60 years of age, children below 12 years of age, women, government officials and police personnel are exempted from the ban.

The administration has also banned the production and sale of plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns. The sale of tobacco products has been banned in the entire district. (ANI)

