Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Noida police commissionerate on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

"In view of the emergency situation arising out of threat of #CoronaVirus, and following section 144 of CrPC it is announced that no social, political, cultural, religious, sports, & business gatherings shall be allowed in Gautambudh Nagar district till April 5, 2020," Police Commissionerate, Noida tweeted.

Section 144 has also been imposed in the entire Rajasthan to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 152 so far. (ANI)

