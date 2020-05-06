Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate's office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"Section 144 CrPC to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, 2020. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation," a letter by the DM, roughly translated to English from Hindi, read.

The rest of the restrictions will stay in place as per the earlier orders. (ANI)

