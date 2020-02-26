Section 144 imposed in Hapur ahead of Holi

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): In a bid to prevent any untoward incident during the festival season, the Hapur police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) till April 10.

The police have imposed prohibitory orders as a warning to locals to celebrate Holi and other festivals such as Ramnavami, Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaja Nishad Raj Jayanti and Good Friday without causing any trouble.

Police have also warned residents of not spreading rumours on social media platforms. (ANI)

