Section 144 imposed in Manipur's Bishnupur

Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Bishnupur district administration in Manipur on Wednesday imposed section 144 across the district in view of the law and order situation.

The move came after violence was reported in Bishnupur on Wednesday.

"Assembly of five or more persons, which is likely to turn unlawful, and carrying of sticks, stones, firearms without a valid license, weapons or objects of any description which can be used as offensive weapons, prohibited in the whole jurisdiction of Bishnupur district with immediate effect," read the order.

The prohibition will be imposed till further orders.

The order was imposed at 6 pm on Wednesday. Further details awaited. (ANI)