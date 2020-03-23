Section 144 imposed in Pune till March 31 as precaution against COVID-19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Pune city police have passed an order restricting assembly of five or more people in the city to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The order passed under Section 144 of CrPC restricts people to assemble at one place or organise any such event/programme where five or more people's gathering can be expected.

The order also states that all establishments excluding emergency services and essentials should be completely closed in the city. Since curfew is already imposed in the city till 5 am Sunday, this fresh order shall come into effect post 5 am Sunday till March 31. Any citizen defying this order shall be punished under section 188 of IPC.

Similar orders are passed by Pimpri-Chinchwad police Commissioner for the Pimpri-Chinchwad area and Collector has also passed similar order for the rural area of Pune.

Hence section 144 is imposed in complete Pune district and assembly of people will not be allowed till 31 March applicable from Sunday morning at 5 a.m. (ANI)

