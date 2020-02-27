Baran (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Section 144 of CrCP has been imposed in Baran to maintain communal harmony, District collector Indra Singh Rao said in a written statement on Thursday.
"Since I have been made aware that in view of the present circumstances, certain elements in Baran district may try to disturb communal harmony and disturb law and order. In this view, I have got this solution," said Rao.
"Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973," he said. (ANI)
Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Baran
ANI | Updated: Feb 27, 2020 21:01 IST
Baran (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Section 144 of CrCP has been imposed in Baran to maintain communal harmony, District collector Indra Singh Rao said in a written statement on Thursday.