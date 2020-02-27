Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Baran

Baran (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Section 144 of CrCP has been imposed in Baran to maintain communal harmony, District collector Indra Singh Rao said in a written statement on Thursday.

"Since I have been made aware that in view of the present circumstances, certain elements in Baran district may try to disturb communal harmony and disturb law and order. In this view, I have got this solution," said Rao.

"Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973," he said. (ANI)

