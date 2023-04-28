Section 144 imposed, internet suspended as mob torches Manipur CM's event venue ahead of his visit

Manipur [India], April 28 (ANI): A mob allegedly torched the venue of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at New Lamka in Churachandpur district on Thursday night, ahead of his visit to the area, prompting the district administration to issue prohibitory orders, including suspension of internet services.

CM Biren Singh was to inaugurate an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur District on Friday.

Following the incident, the state administration issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of Cr PC, and also directed for immediate suspension of internet services across the district.



"A total shutdown in Charachandpur district has been called by Indigenous Tribal Leader's Form (ITLF) from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm of April 28, 2023, and there is the likelihood of mobilization of the public for protest through social media and networking sites which could lead to escalation of public unrest and unlawful activities in Charachandpur District," the order read.

"Requested to kindly consider curbing/suspension of internet/mobile data in Charachandpur district with immediate effect and until the situation improves," it further read.

The order further reads, "Five or more persons which are likely to turn unlawful/violent or the carrying of sticks, stones firearms and/or weapons of any description or objects which can be used as offensive weapons should be prohibited as an immediate measure that is likely a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties.

"We will take action," Manipur CM N Biren Singh said after the incident.

Meanwhile, the mob also vandalised the public meeting venue. An open gym was constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur District was to be inaugurated by Manipur CM Singh. (ANI)

