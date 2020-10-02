Section 144 imposed, no gathering permissible around India Gate: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi.



On September 28, around 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress had gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while protesting against the new farm laws.

Six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident. (ANI)

