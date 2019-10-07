The Mumbai Police
The Mumbai Police

Section 144 in Aarey to remain in effect till Tuesday morning: Mumbai Police

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The prohibitory orders, which were imposed in the Aarey colony area in pursuance to a massive protest, will be in effect till Tuesday morning, the Mumbai Police said on Monday.
"Section 144 will remain in effect in Aarey police jurisdiction till tomorrow morning. The police is ensuring that the movement of the local residents remains unhindered," the police said in a statement.
The police had earlier banned unlawful assembly in the area after a protest broke out following the orders of the Bombay High Court which dismissed all the petitions challenging the felling of trees to make a metro shed.
The outcry came in the backdrop of trees axed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) hours after the orders of the High Court. The protesters have been demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.
Following the imposition of prohibitory orders, scores of protesters were held and sent to judicial custody. They were, however, released on bail the next day.
In a major relief, the Supreme Court today ordered the Maharashtra government to not axe any more trees in the colony and maintain status quo till further orders.
The order came on a letter petition filed by law students against the trees felled by the government. The top court also ordered the government to release those arrested during the protests. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:11 IST

UP: Adityanath performs 'Kanya pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple on Mahanavmi

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of Mahanavami at Gorakhnath Temple here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:00 IST

Patna: Rajendra Nagar residents fear vector-borne diseases outbreak

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases are looming large over Rajendra Nagar area in Patna as floodwaters drained after it remained submerged for a week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:51 IST

Congress shattered people's expectations: Naqvi on loan waiver

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday slammed the Congress party for "shattering the expectation of people" by not waving their loans despite assuring the same prior to the elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:42 IST

Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari takes oath as first Chief Justice of...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari took oath as the first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:42 IST

India's green cover has increased by 15,000 sq km in last 4...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that India's green cover had increased by 15,000 square kilometres in the last four years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:31 IST

Govt will respect the orders: BJP leaders react to SC judgment...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court asked the government to ensure that no trees are further axed at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, BJP leaders on Monday said the government will respect the orders while expressing hope that the required permission will be granted once the

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:28 IST

Mumbai: Police find Rs 1.5 lakh in coins, FD of over Rs 8 lakh...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Police on Saturday recovered a fixed deposit of Rs 8.77 lakh and cash around Rs 1.50 lakh from the residence of a deceased beggar in Govandi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:22 IST

K'taka: People perform Ayudha Puja for their vehicle at Sri...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers to their newly-bought vehicles by performing Ayudha Puja at the Sri Prasanna Ganapathi Temple here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:21 IST

Telangana: Workers' union, BJP condemn KCR's decision to sack...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Employees Union and BJP on Monday condemned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to sack about 50,000 employees who did not return to work from a strike by the deadline set by the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:58 IST

Conquering over her limitations, this girl lights up Garba...

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Losing a leg and an arm in childhood has not stopped Anushka Rathore to perform in Garba functions every Navratri in Ajmer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:43 IST

Looking forward to deepen ties with France: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, while leaving for France on a three-day visit, said he is looking forward to deepen ties with the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:35 IST

Gujarat: Miscreants attack security guards at Kandla zoo with...

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants attacked the security guards at the Kandla Special Economic Zoo when they were denied entry into the zoo premises.

Read More
iocl