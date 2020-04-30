Section 144 in Karnataka's Kalaburagi extended till May 7

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): The restrictions imposed in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka have been extended till May 7 in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said on Thursday.

Although, the Deputy Commissioner said that there are no restrictions on the movement of people rendering essential services.

"The imposition of Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been extended till May 7, 2020. There is no restriction on the movement of people rendering or availing essential services," Sharat B told ANI here.

According to officials, at least 52 coronavirus cases have been reported from the district, out of which seven have been discharged and five have lost their lives. (ANI)

