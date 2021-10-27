Section 144 in Tripura's Dharmanagar after violence during VHP rally

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], October 27 (ANI): Section 144, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people, was imposed in the Dharmanagar district of north Tripura on Wednesday following violent clashes during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally.



"Dharmanagar Administration imposes 144 CrPC in the district to maintain peace and harmony in the district," SDM Dharmanagar, North Tripura said.

The decision came after a mosque was allegedly vandalised and several shops set ablaze in the Chamtilla area in North Tripura district today during a VHP rally against recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The North Tripura District Police said that for the last one week such small incidents have been reported in some parts of the state and added that the situation is under control while urging people to maintain peace. (ANI)

