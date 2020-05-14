Section of media running false campaign over evacuation of Uttarakhand natives: Official

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): DG Information Dr Meharban Singh Bisht on Wednesday informed that a section of media in Uttarakhand was running a "false, motivated and baseless campaign" to malign the state government on the issue of evacuation of Uttarakhand natives from Surat via special trains being run by Indian Railways.

"Those false, baseless and motivated reports were later used by a section inimical to the Government of Uttarakhand to launch a sinister campaign on social media, alleging that payment to Indian Railways for the running of special trains from Surat was not made by the Government of Uttarakhand," read an official statement.

As in-charge of the government communication, Bisht deemed it necessary to put all the information in the public domain and shared the details of payments as well as copies of communication between Railway Board and Uttarakhand government.

"This information was later picked up by various media platforms and we managed to nip the controversy in its bud," he said.

According to the statement, the official reiterated that he will not hesitate to share in future every information that will help curb misinformation campaigns, both on media and social media platforms. (ANI)

