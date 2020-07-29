Secunderabad Cantt roads to be reopened from today

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29 (ANI): Roads, which were blocked in view of containing the spread of COVID-19 from July 18, will reopen from 6 am on Wednesday in the cantonment area of Secunderabad.

In an official release issued by Hari Prasad Kunapareddi Indian Information Service (IIS), Defence PRO on Tuesday here said, "The cooperation of Civilians and Military official's in temporary closure of roads from July 18 to July 28, 2020, has paid off and resulted in containing the exponential surge of COVID positive cases in the Cantonment and its surrounding areas."

"Roads in the cantonment will now be open for all from 0600h on July 29, 2020, however roads will be closed for anti-COVID measures to include sanitisation of premises every day between 5.30 am to 8.30 am and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm with no restriction on movement of ambulance or emergency medical cases with proper checks and verifications," it added.

The citizens are requested to co-operate with military authorities to contain the spread of the pandemic, it said. (ANI)

