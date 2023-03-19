Secunderabad fire: PM Modi to give aid of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Union Minister For Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad where six people were killed in a massive fire incident on Thursday.

He also inspected the scene along with the officials.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "There has been an increase in fire incidents in the Secunderabad constituency. We have requested the GHMC, local administration, and state government to take special precautions to stop these accidents. This is the 14th such incident. There have been 3 incidents in the area recently and around 29 people have lost their lives in these accidents."

With the issues of the rescue team, the Union Minister said that Secunderabad is the first place in the city to get commercial complexes. The buildings have become very old around 30-50 years old.



The lifetime of the electrical wirings in these buildings is also over. The illegal constructions here are causing hurdles for relief works during fire accidents. All these things should be noted.

"The Indian Government is ready to provide any amount of help to the state government through the Disaster Management Department to prevent these incidents. The Prime Minister upon my request has decided to give financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the 6 families of the deceased in this incident," said the Minister.



Earlier, as many as six people were killed, while seven others were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a residential complex in Telangana's Secunderabad on Thursday evening, informed officials on Friday.

According to North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi, four girls and two boys lost their lives in the incident. "Six people, including four girls and two boys, died in the fire. They were inside the complex when the fire broke out. By the time they were taken out, they were critical and were declared dead on being taken to a hospital. We also managed to rescue 7 people," officials said. (ANI)

