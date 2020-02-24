Secunderabad Railway Station receives bomb threat call, searches on

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Secunderabad Railway station on Sunday evening received a bomb threat call prompting the authorities to conduct search operation swiftly.

However, no bomb was found.

"We received a bomb threat call at around 8.30 pm yesterday. The search operation at the railway station is underway and till now no bomb has been detected. We will investigate the call, Adhi Reddy, Secunderabad Railway Police Inspector told ANI over the phone. (ANI)

