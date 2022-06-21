Secunderabad violence: New FIR against Protestors registered, 6 new sections added

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Hyderabad Police has registered a new FIR against the protestors who were involved in violence at Secunderabad Railway station, officials said on Monday.

The protestors have been booked under sections 143, 341, 186, 427 r/w 149 IPC, and 3 PDPPA for vandalising the TSRTC bus outside Secunderabad railway station.

As many as 45 protestors were arrested in connection with the Secunderabad Railway Station violence

Addressing media, Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the agitators have damaged railway property worth around Rs 20 crore and claimed that a "big conspiracy" by army recruitment coaching centres.

"On June 17, around 300 agitators entered railway station from gate number three and the platform number one raising slogans against Agnipath scheme which was introduced by the central government. Later, agitators came in groups increasing the number to around 2000 people," said GRP Police.



It further said that in the group, some agitators were carrying sticks, rods and petrol cans. The police officials present at the spot tried to stop them, however, they started pelting stones which were on the railway tracks.

The police were unable to reach the agitators due to the huge pelting of stones from the agitators.

Earlier the police had registered the cases under sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332, 342 r/w 149 Indian Penal Code (IPC), 150, 151, 152, IRA and 3 PDPPA.

"The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel opened fire in the air and further cautioned them not to set fire to the loco engine. In police firing, one person died in the hospital and 12 got injured," said police.

The police further said that it has come to light, that the youth who were selected in the physical test for army recruitment and ready for the written test which was postponed six times due to COVID-19 were agitated. Agitators formed a social media group and circulated about Agnipath which may cause loss of their employment in army recruitment, police added. (ANI)

