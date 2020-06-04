Security agencies submit detailed report on Chinese buildup in Ladakh to govt

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions with China, security agencies have submitted a detailed report to the government on the Chinese military build-up in Eastern Ladakh and how it was able to bring in so many troops into the area.

A detailed report has been submitted to the government on the Chinese military build-up in Eastern Ladakh by the security agencies, sources told ANI.

The report has all the details about the Chinese build-up in different sectors from the topmost area including the Daulat Beg Oldi sector and the Pangong Tso sector, they said.

The sources said the government has also been apprised by the agencies on how the Chinese could so swiftly build up in these areas and manage to bring in troops in such large numbers.

Starting from the first week of May, China has been able to bring in more than 5,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control.

Initially, they surprised the Indian side by the heavy troop movement but then India also started matching it by rushing in troops from its reserve division trained in high altitude warfare.

This was in addition to the troops already deployed in the Ladakh sector as part of the 3 Division based in Karu.

Since the first week of May, the Chinese who are sitting inside Indian territory at some places on the LAC, there has not been any change in the ground situation and multiple face-offs had taken place between the soldiers of both sides.

As per the assessment, the Chinese troops wanted to do a further deeper incursion into the Indian side but the timely deployment of troops by Indian forces did not allow that to happen.

India and China are hoping to make some headway in the Lieutenant General level talks between the two sides planned on coming Saturday.

India has made it clear that no compromise will be made with regard to maintaining the sanctity of India's borders and that while India believes in peace, it is firm and resolute when it comes to the defence of its territory.

This has been reflected in spirit even in the four or more agreements between India and China, which have historically formed the mechanism for border management.

The mechanisms are still in place and working at a bilateral level. Two of them are of 1993 and 1996 and there is a CBM (Confidence Building Measures) in place since 2005 and a border agreement since 2013. (ANI)

