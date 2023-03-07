Security at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station beefed up ahead of Holi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Security at the Lucknow Charbagh railway station has been beefed up ahead of Holi, with the Director of the Railway Station, Ashish Singh carrying out an inspection drive accompanied by police force on Monday.

During the inspection drive at the railway station, Singh examined the luggage of onboard passengers and said if someone sees an unclaimed bag at the station, inform the police immediately.

Charbagh Railway Station Director Ashish Singh said, "On the festival of Holi, the number of passengers is increasing at the station, in view of which the security of the railway station has been increased. RPF and GRPF personnel have been called from outside for security as well."



The number of staff has been doubled than the normal staff are engaged in security here. About 100 CCTV cameras are installed at the station, and the station control room is monitoring, he added.

Singh said Bag scanners have been installed so that the bags of the passengers are also being checked.

While Holi is celebrated over two days in North India, its preparations and all related events start a week in advance.

Choti Holi and Holika Dahan will be marked on March 7 (Tuesday). It is marked during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing, as per Hindu beliefs.

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity and heralds the onset of Spring in the Indian subcontinent. The festival, marking the victory of good over evil, is celebrated over two days -- Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

